Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

