Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $445,508.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,615 shares of company stock worth $1,374,366 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

