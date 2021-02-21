Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,946 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

