Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $212.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

