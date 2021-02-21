Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 681 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $335.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

