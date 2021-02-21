Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

