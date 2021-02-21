Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $23.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.