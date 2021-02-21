Beaxy Price Hits $0.0093 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $14,151.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.00762335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.45 or 0.04584898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

