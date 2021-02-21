Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

