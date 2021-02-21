Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0945 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Beldex has a total market cap of $92.61 million and $36,118.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 189.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 130% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

