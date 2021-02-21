Bella Protocol Price Hits $2.90 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.