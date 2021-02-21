Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Day

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Berry Data has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $51.79 million and $16.45 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $25.89 or 0.00045283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00077180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00380653 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

Berry Data can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

