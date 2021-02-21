BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.00762335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.45 or 0.04584898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039582 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.