Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 55% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 64.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Bezant has a market cap of $999,393.98 and approximately $7,456.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 55% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00768918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00042048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.41 or 0.04635222 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.