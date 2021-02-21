Binance Coin One Day Volume Tops $9.99 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $294.14 or 0.00509985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 119.8% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $45.45 billion and $9.99 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.56 or 0.00389346 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00157635 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.