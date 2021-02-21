Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Binance USD has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,184,928,116 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

