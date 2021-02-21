Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.35 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.03 and a 200-day moving average of $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

