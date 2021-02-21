Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.03 and a 200-day moving average of $267.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

