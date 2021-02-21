BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BioNTech by 136.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

