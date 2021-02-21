Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Cap of $59.52 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $132.26 or 0.00232003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $59.52 million and $718,723.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

