Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $223,760.96 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.05 or 0.99729820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.85 or 0.00512340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.22 or 0.00778989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00278314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00139714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001569 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,833,133 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

