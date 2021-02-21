Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,337.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $13,898.70 and approximately $31,337.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 162.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.