Bitcoin Confidential Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,563.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $907,775.52 and approximately $25,563.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.14 or 0.00536893 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

