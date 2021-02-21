Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Cap of $124,773.21 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $124,773.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00278380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00125467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

