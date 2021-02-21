Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $11.48 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $11.48 or 0.00020493 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $88,823.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 154,803 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.