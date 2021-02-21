Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00060563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

