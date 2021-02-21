Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for approximately $243.57 or 0.00423427 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.99 or 0.01230769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004027 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,659,064 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

