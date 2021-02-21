Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,951.08 and $330.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 99.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,804.06 or 0.99984907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00139016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.