Bitcoinus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $261.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.50 and approximately $261.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,196.95 or 0.99879298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00159510 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

