BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $38,432.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00287728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00129378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

