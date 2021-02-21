BitGreen Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $2,273.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00242741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012428 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

