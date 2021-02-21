BitMax Token Market Capitalization Hits $373.77 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $373.77 million and $5.36 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 96.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

