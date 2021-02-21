Bitradio (BRO) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $118,080.43 and $31.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012737 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,672,363 coins and its circulating supply is 9,672,358 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

