BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BitSend has a market capitalization of $286,737.59 and $552.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00509933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007903 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00035387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.08 or 0.02270196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,019,125 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.