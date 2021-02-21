BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 39.9% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $45,752.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.65 or 0.00434130 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

