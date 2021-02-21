Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.