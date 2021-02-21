Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.49 on Friday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.