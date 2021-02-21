BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $113,850.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,498,203 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

