BlackCoin Trading 70.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $66,021.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,499,349 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

