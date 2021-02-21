BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,347,968 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.88% of PG&E worth $959,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

