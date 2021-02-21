BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,522,775 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.93% of NiSource worth $960,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in NiSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in NiSource by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 28.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

