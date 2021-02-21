BlackRock Inc. Acquires 830,255 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.16% of Henry Schein worth $874,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HSIC opened at $63.75 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

