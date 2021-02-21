BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,440,184 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Equitable worth $930,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

