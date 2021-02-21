BlackRock Inc. Buys 496,138 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.99% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $786,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.90. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.