BlackRock Inc. Buys 612,120 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.45% of Lithia Motors worth $888,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $380.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

