BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,940,708 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.79% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $805,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,384 shares of company stock worth $314,429. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

