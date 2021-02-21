BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.15% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $870,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

