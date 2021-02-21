BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of StoneCo worth $814,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

