BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of StoneCo worth $814,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STNE stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.