BlackRock Inc. Has $805.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $805,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS USMV opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

