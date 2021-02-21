BlackRock Inc. Has $835.45 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588,522 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.93% of Everest Re Group worth $835,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

RE opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average is $221.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

